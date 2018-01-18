Filed Under:Amazon, Second Headquarters
There can be only one.

But for now, there are 20.

Amazon has just announced the 20 finalist cities that could host the company’s second headquarters.  That’s all well and good, but why are people freaking out about this?  Is it really like having your city hit the lottery?

Well, as it says on their website, Amazon expects to invest over $5 billion in construction.  And that’s not it: we’re talking 50,000 jobs!

Even better, there are two Texas cities on the Top 20 list: Dallas and Austin!

Here’s the full list (in alphabetic order of city):

  • Atlanta, GA
  • Austin, TX
  • Boston, MA
  • Chicago, IL
  • Columbus, OH
  • Dallas, TX
  • Denver, CO
  • Indianapolis, IN
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Miami, FL
  • Montgomery County, MD
  • Nashville, TN
  • Newark, NJ
  • New York, NY
  • Northern Virginia, VA
  • Philadelphia, PA
  • Pittsburgh, PA
  • Raleigh, NC
  • Toronto, ON
  • Washington, D.C.

Source: Amazon

