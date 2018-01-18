Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
Photos of young Natalie Portman and Millie Bobby Brown are going viral. Twitter user, FreddyAmazin, posted a series of photos of the two actresses in similar poses and the resemblance will blow your mind!
Since the post has been shared over 10,000 times, more users are sharing other photos of the two.
Take this photo of a young Natalie Portman on set. You can almost see Millie Bobby Brown’s face in this!
The two actresses have yet to address their resemblance, but we’re sure once they do you’ll get the scoop.