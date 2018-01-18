Filed Under:millie bobby brown, Natalie Portman, Photos, resemblance
Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Photos of young Natalie Portman and Millie Bobby Brown are going viral. Twitter user, FreddyAmazin, posted a series of photos of the two actresses in similar poses and the resemblance will blow your mind!

Since the post has been shared over 10,000 times, more users are sharing other photos of the two.

Take this photo of a young Natalie Portman on set. You can almost see Millie Bobby Brown’s face in this!

The two actresses have yet to address their resemblance, but we’re sure once they do you’ll get the scoop.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live