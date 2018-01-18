Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Photos of young Natalie Portman and Millie Bobby Brown are going viral. Twitter user, FreddyAmazin, posted a series of photos of the two actresses in similar poses and the resemblance will blow your mind!

Since the post has been shared over 10,000 times, more users are sharing other photos of the two.

Omg natalie portman and millie bobby brown do look the same 😱 pic.twitter.com/ukSbPqxVS6 — IconicAri (@karianagrand) January 16, 2018

OH MY GOSH A YOUNG PORTMAN https://t.co/2uiOpTGPiv — m ut y a (@gulapulp) January 18, 2018

Take this photo of a young Natalie Portman on set. You can almost see Millie Bobby Brown’s face in this!

Gary Oldman and Natalie Portman goofing around on set of Leon: The Professional, 1994. pic.twitter.com/j2GmlG0qIA — Lost In History (@HistoryToLearn) January 12, 2018

The two actresses have yet to address their resemblance, but we’re sure once they do you’ll get the scoop.