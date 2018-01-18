Filed Under:1982, Jack FM, Jack's Nine @ 9, January 18, Music, Nine @ 9
(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Thursday, January 18

The year was 1982.  On this day, the U.S. had just seen temperatures drop to their lowest in 100 years!  Take that DFW weather!  Plus, a 19 inch color TV cost $500.

Nine songs and moments from January 18th, 1982!

The Go-Go’s-Our Lips Are Sealed

Rod Stewart-Young Turks

Journey-Open Arms

J. Geils Band-Centerfold

The Cars-Shake It Up

Queen & David Bowie-Under Pressure

Quarterflash-Harden My Heart

Hall & Oates-I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)

Foreigner-Waiting For A Girl Like You

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live