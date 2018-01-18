(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Thursday, January 18

The year was 1982. On this day, the U.S. had just seen temperatures drop to their lowest in 100 years! Take that DFW weather! Plus, a 19 inch color TV cost $500.

Nine songs and moments from January 18th, 1982!

The Go-Go’s-Our Lips Are Sealed

Rod Stewart-Young Turks

Journey-Open Arms

J. Geils Band-Centerfold

The Cars-Shake It Up

Queen & David Bowie-Under Pressure

Quarterflash-Harden My Heart

Hall & Oates-I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)

Foreigner-Waiting For A Girl Like You