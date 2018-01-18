(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)
Thursday, January 18
The year was 1982. On this day, the U.S. had just seen temperatures drop to their lowest in 100 years! Take that DFW weather! Plus, a 19 inch color TV cost $500.
Nine songs and moments from January 18th, 1982!
The Go-Go’s-Our Lips Are Sealed
Rod Stewart-Young Turks
Journey-Open Arms
J. Geils Band-Centerfold
The Cars-Shake It Up
Queen & David Bowie-Under Pressure
Quarterflash-Harden My Heart
Hall & Oates-I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)
Foreigner-Waiting For A Girl Like You