Recently this week, actor Gerard Butler appeared on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, and was made to play a round of “Plead the Fifth”.

During the segment, the question of who was the better kisser between Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie came up. And apparently, Jennifer is the better of the two!

Check out the video below for the whole segment!

-source via foxnews.com