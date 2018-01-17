(Photo by Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/MCT/Sipa USA)

Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey died in January 2016 due to complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis (an inflammatory bowel disease), and pneumonia. A year later, Glenn’s widow Cindy has filed a lawsuit against the hospital that housed her husband before his final days, and the gastroenterologist that cared for him.

Cindy Frey accuses Mount Sinai hospital physician Steven Itzkowitz of failing to properly diagnose and treat her husband. As a result of the hospital’s negligence, Frey was rendered “sick, lame and disabled, suffered injuries, pain, mental anguish, was compelled to seek medical care and attention, incurred expenses thereof, and was permanently injured and disabled until the time of his death.”

Frey was under the care of Itzkowitz from October 19th, 2015 to November 2015, where he allegedly, according to the lawsuit, failed to “promptly and properly treat [Frey’s] ulcerative colitis and associated symptoms and diseases of the bowel.” The suit also alleges that Itzkowitz failed to properly examine Frey for other occurring respiratory issues, completely ignored an infection, and did not hospitalize Frey in a timely manner.

Cindy is seeking unspecified damages for her pain and suffering, the wrongful death of her husband, and the loss of services of a spouse.

