A bright meteor lit up the sky Tuesday night in the Midwest. While the light and loud rumble startled many residents, The National Weather Service in Detroit did confirm it was in fact a meteor. The US Geological Survey also confirmed the blast caused a 2.0 earthquake. While bright meteors are a rare occurrence they do happen at least once a month or so, according to NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office lead, Bill Cooke.

Many have shared security camera and dash cam footage as well as reactions of the meteor ripping through the sky.

@FOX2News shook my house in West Bloomfield too. My neighbor was driving in keego harbor and saw something on fire in the sky — K I N G (@NicolasLeRoi) January 17, 2018

Freaky bright flash in the sky…must be a meteor. To cold for lightning…both cameras picked it up. pic.twitter.com/4SpnL9s8la — 😉 (@MelTXD) January 17, 2018