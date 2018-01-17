Filed Under:Detroit, Earthquake, Meteor, Michigan

A bright meteor lit up the sky Tuesday night in the Midwest. While the light and loud rumble startled many residents, The National Weather Service in Detroit did confirm it was in fact a meteor. The US Geological Survey also confirmed the blast caused a 2.0 earthquake. While bright meteors are a rare occurrence they do happen at least once a month or so, according to NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office lead, Bill Cooke. 

Many have shared security camera and dash cam footage as well as reactions of the meteor ripping through the sky.

