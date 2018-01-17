It’s been four months since Hurricane Maria swept through Puerto Rico leaving most of the island in the dark.

Millions of citizens were left with no electricity, 17 % of the island is still without power today according to government data.

Which is why we can’t even imagine the joy people may feel after enduring hundreds of days without electricity. The Huff Post shares the video that has gone viral this week.

Students and teachers at a private school ‘Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo’ in San Juan jumped up and down in joy and screamed in celebration when the power returned in the middle of a school day. All caught on camera.

That video was posted by the school on their Facebook page last week. “After 112 days, THE POWER IS BACK!” the school wrote in the video caption. “Undisputed joy from all of us who make up ABPN. We thank all of the parents, students and staff who have stayed and continued to support us throughout this situation.”

Via Huff Post