(Photo by Brent Perniac/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson composed their smash hit “Surfin'” while he was a student at Hawthorne High School.

For his efforts, Wilson received an “F” from music teacher Fred Morgan. Morgan at one time was quoted saying, “Brian wrote a composition for me and it turned out to be ‘Surfin.’ That composition got an F, but it made a million dollars.”

%8 years after graduating from Hawthorne High School, Wilson returned to walk the halls again, and officially had his grade for “Surfin'” changed from an “F” to an “A.”

Brian’s high school music teacher Fred Morgan: “Brian wrote a composition for me and it turned out to be ‘Surfin.’ That composition got an F, but it made a million dollars.” Brian’s failing grade has now been changed to an A on this assignment by Dr. Landesfeind! pic.twitter.com/ICANT605Kx — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 15, 2018

“Surfin'” was The Beach Boys’ first hit, appearing on their debut album in 1961, Surfin’ Safari.

Via People