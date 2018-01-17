(Photo by Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles have quite the reputation.

Remember the time they booed and threw snowballs at Santa Claus? Well we can add another highlight to the long list of grievances against football fans in the City of Brotherly Love.

22-year-old Taylor Hendricks arrived at the Eagles’ playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons intoxicated (surprise!) and without a ticket. As such, employees at Lincoln Financial Field asked him to leave, and he wasn’t having any of it! After being ejected, Hendricks walked over to a mounted police officer and began repeatedly punching the police horse in the face, neck, and shoulder area. The officer riding the horse was also punched in the legs as well.

Thankfully, neither the horse nor the officer was injured from the assault. Hendricks was arrested and charged with assault of law enforcement officer, cruelty to animals, and aggravated assault.

.@FOX29philly Next@10:Taylor Hendricks charged with punching a Police horse & officer after Ejection at Linc.#fox29 pic.twitter.com/qx3t0FKCXL — Dave Schratwieser (@DSchratwieser) January 16, 2018

Via CBS News