Virtual reality has already taken the gaming industry by storm, but could VR be the new way we watch movies? Nick Cage sure does think so…

His new film, titled The Humanity Bureau, will release in theaters and video-on-demand in April, but it’s getting a special release a month early on select virtual reality platforms.

The specific platforms have yet to be announced, but the science-fiction film will debut, “as a standalone episodic virtual reality series.”

