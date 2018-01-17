(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Katy Perry tore the house down at her show at the American Airlines Center Sunday.

For over two hours, she dazzled the sold out crowd of pre-teens and their parents with a wide array of costume changes and her biggest hits, though it was one moment in particular that has the entire city talking.

In the middle of her set, Perry mentioned that she and the crowd needed to have a “Come to Jesus” moment, over the amount of abandoned bikes she noticed all over the city.

No matter how you feel about Perry, she does have a point.

Perry couldn’t comprehend why anyone would just abandon their bicycle, or why anyone would need more than one bicycle. We’re not sure if she understands that these are all rentals, but it’s hard not to agree with what she is saying!

Via Guide Live