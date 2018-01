(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Wednesday, January 17

The year was 1992. On this day, we were on the eve of the 49th Golden Globes! Jodie Foster would win big for Silence of the Lambs, and carry that over into the Oscars.

Nine songs and moments from January 17th, 1992!

Mr. Big-To Be With You

CeCe Penniston-Finally

Guns ‘N Roses-Live And Let Die

U2-Mysterious Ways

PM Dawn-Set Adrift On Memory Bliss

Van Halen-Right Now

Coler Me Badd-All 4 Love

Nirvana-Come As You Are

Michael Jackson-Black Or White