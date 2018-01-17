Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, Application, Chicken Nugget, food, Job, Taste Tester
Love chicken nuggets? Well, who doesn’t… but if you really love nuggets then there’s a new exciting career opportunity for you.

The British retailer B&M recently posted a job application looking for a  "chicken nugget connoisseur."

For those of you who are think you may not be qualified, just take a look at the required experience listed on the application:

Do you think you have relevant experience? – experience can include, but is not limited to:

  • Getting the 20 share box of nuggets from McDonalds and keeping them all for yourself 
  • Being the first in the office kitchen whenever someone says there’s cake
  • That time you tripped and fell at a buffet and saved the plate before yourself
  • Going to an event or party because there is free food
  • You value the importance of a fish finger sandwich in life
  • You can conduct a power point presentation on the reasoning behind curly fries being nicer than chips

What are you waiting for!

