Love chicken nuggets? Well, who doesn’t… but if you really love nuggets then there’s a new exciting career opportunity for you.

The British retailer British retailer B&M recently posted a job application looking for a “chicken nugget connoisseur.”

For those of you who are think you may not be qualified, just take a look at the required experience listed on the application:

Do you think you have relevant experience? – experience can include, but is not limited to:

Getting the 20 share box of nuggets from McDonalds and keeping them all for yourself

Being the first in the office kitchen whenever someone says there’s cake

That time you tripped and fell at a buffet and saved the plate before yourself

Going to an event or party because there is free food

You value the importance of a fish finger sandwich in life

You can conduct a power point presentation on the reasoning behind curly fries being nicer than chips

What are you waiting for!

Via Mashable