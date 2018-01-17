@ Dreamstime
Love chicken nuggets? Well, who doesn’t… but if you really love nuggets then there’s a new exciting career opportunity for you.
The British retailer British retailer B&M recently posted a job application looking for a “chicken nugget connoisseur.”
For those of you who are think you may not be qualified, just take a look at the required experience listed on the application:
Do you think you have relevant experience? – experience can include, but is not limited to:
- Getting the 20 share box of nuggets from McDonalds and keeping them all for yourself
- Being the first in the office kitchen whenever someone says there’s cake
- That time you tripped and fell at a buffet and saved the plate before yourself
- Going to an event or party because there is free food
- You value the importance of a fish finger sandwich in life
- You can conduct a power point presentation on the reasoning behind curly fries being nicer than chips
What are you waiting for!
Via Mashable