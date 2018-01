© Admedia, Inc

Has it been a year already? It feels like yesterday when we were reporting on Betty White’s 95th. For those of you who don’t remember, Betty actually spent her 95th last year working, filming a guest spot on the sitcom¬†“Young & Hungry.”

Her reps say Betty’s still as hard working and tough as ever, but this year she’ll be keeping things a little more low key.

This year she’ll be taking some much needed R&R before going to a small dinner at a close friends home.

Via TMZ