All it takes is a new or slightly used coat and you can score some free concert tickets.

It’s freezing if you haven’t noticed lately and Billy Bobs Texas is donating coats to the Northside Inter-Community Agency. They are accepting any size of coat or jacket now, all through the end of the month. In exchange for your coat of jacket they give you 4 free general admission tickets to any concert in January or February while supply last. They’ve already given out all their tickets for La Mafia on February 10th, but still have tickets for, Neal McCoy, Wade Bowen, Austin Allsup, Kevin Fowler, Shinyribs, Joe Nichols, Tyler Farr, Unleashed Live Reunion Tour at Billy Bob’s Texas, Jack Ingram Bruce Robison Charlie Robison, Shane Smith and the Saints, Jason Boland & The Stragglers. You can stop by during the weekdays at 11 am and Sundays at noon.

Source Via: Fort Worth Star Telegram