In just two weeks an asteroid roughly the size of the world’s tallest building will hurl past earth at incredible speeds.

The asteroid, named 2002 AJ129, will travel at speeds of 67,000mph. NASA has deemed the asteroid “potentially hazardous.”

The asteroid will shoot past Earth on February 4th at a distance of around 2,615,128 miles (4,208,641km) away from our planet, which is actually pretty close…

