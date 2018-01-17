There was a big fight that broke out on the 10th hole at a Florida golf course.

An alligator and Burmese python were entangled in what was probably an epic fight. Photos were posted to social media of the show down, the two appeared to be perfectly still, not moving an inch. Bystanders who saw the circle of life happening say the alligator had the pythons head in its mouth. This probably isn’t the wildest thing to come out of Florida. What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen on a golf course?

Source Via: New York Post