Back in October Guy Fieri was here in the big D visiting the state fair and filming new episodes of his show Diners, Dive-Ins and Dives.

Well those Dallas episodes are about to air here soon, one of them being this Friday the 19th. According to Guide Live while in town Guy visited 6 restaurants in the area, the episode featuring Tutta’s Pizza in downtown Dallas aired on January 5th. The next two restaurants to appear on DDD are Tacos Mariachi over in West Dallas, and Afghan restaurant Nora Restaurant and Bar on lower Greenville. One90 smoked meats off Northwest Highway in Dallas will be featured on the episode “Bird and Beef” airing February 2nd. Whistle Britches on Frankford Road in North Dallas will be featured on DDD a week later on February 9th. CrushCraft Thai in Dallas is set to be on DDD, although no word yet when the episode will air. Have you been to any of these places?

Source Via: Guide Live