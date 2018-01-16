Filed Under:Cat, Funny, Maternity Shoot, Viral, woman

Maternity shoots aren’t just about babies, and this genius woman proves it. Lucy Schultz and her partner Steven from Denver, Colorado decided to put a hilarious twist to welcoming new members of the family. The pair announced they welcomed their first baby kitten to the family. Weighing in at 6 lbs and 7 oz, the kitten is white and orange, and healthy! There are even photos where Schultz is pretending to give birth to the kitten; most likely what propelled this post into internet fame! Some people have expressed confusion by the photos while others were sharing their amusement.

The couple even made the announcement complete with maternity shoot photos. The photos have since gone viral with more than 71K shares.

