Oprah Winfrey will be the key note speaker at the 10th annual ‘Feed Just One’ gala, held by Minnie’s Food Pantry. The Collin County nonprofit will also be honoring television producer Mark Burnett and his wife, actress Roma Downey with the Minnie Ewing Legacy Award for outstanding leadership, demonstrate “the heart of a giver,” and contribute at least 300,000 meals to Minnie’s Food Pantry. The event will be held on April 3rd, and will include other celebrities like New York Giants linebacker Keenan Robinson, actress Brely Evans and “Entertainment Tonight” host Kevin Frazier. If you’re interested in attending check out the nonprofits website.

Source Via: Guide Live