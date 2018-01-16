Filed Under:CultureMap Dallas, Doughnut, Galleria Dallas, Mini-Doughnuts, The Dapper Doughnut
If you’re the kind of person who likes small doughnuts because they’re less calories than regular-size donuts (until you eat a lot of them), you’re going to love this!

The Dapper Doughnut is opening at the Galleria Dallas midway through next month.  This isn’t your run-of-the-mill doughnut shop, either: they’ll be serving made-to-order bite-sized mini-doughnuts!  The batter comes out of a machine that plops them into a fryer that quickly cooks them up.  The fillings and toppings are completely up to you: and you watch as the donuts are made right in front of you.

Here’s the list of toppings and/or fillings:

  • Cinnamon sugar
  • Powdered sugar
  • Chocolate powdered sugar
  • Granulated sugar
  • S’mores
  • Turtle
  • Chocolate peanut butter
  • Chocolate sprinkle
  • Nutella dream
  • Loco coco
  • Fluffer nutter
  • Blueberry lemon glaze
  • Strawberry bella
  • P B & J
  • Doughnut truffles

The teeny tiny doughnuts are sold in batches of 6 for $5.00.  They’re also cake doughnuts (moist, light with a slight crunch): not raised.  If you’re feeling adventurous, you can get your treat mixed into a doughnut truffle (dipped in chocolate), or a doughnut shake.

Dapper’s new location couldn’t be better: they’ll be right across from the ice-skating rink at the Galleria (where they’ll be serving coffee and hot chocolate to go with your treats).

The icing on the doughnut: this Dapper location is being run by Leo and Brooke Sanchez…a couple of former Dallas ISD teachers!

Source: CultureMap Dallas

