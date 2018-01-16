If you’re the kind of person who likes small doughnuts because they’re less calories than regular-size donuts (until you eat a lot of them), you’re going to love this!
The Dapper Doughnut is opening at the Galleria Dallas midway through next month. This isn’t your run-of-the-mill doughnut shop, either: they’ll be serving made-to-order bite-sized mini-doughnuts! The batter comes out of a machine that plops them into a fryer that quickly cooks them up. The fillings and toppings are completely up to you: and you watch as the donuts are made right in front of you.
Here’s the list of toppings and/or fillings:
- Cinnamon sugar
- Powdered sugar
- Chocolate powdered sugar
- Granulated sugar
- S’mores
- Turtle
- Chocolate peanut butter
- Chocolate sprinkle
- Nutella dream
- Loco coco
- Fluffer nutter
- Blueberry lemon glaze
- Strawberry bella
- P B & J
- Doughnut truffles
The teeny tiny doughnuts are sold in batches of 6 for $5.00. They’re also cake doughnuts (moist, light with a slight crunch): not raised. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can get your treat mixed into a doughnut truffle (dipped in chocolate), or a doughnut shake.
Dapper’s new location couldn’t be better: they’ll be right across from the ice-skating rink at the Galleria (where they’ll be serving coffee and hot chocolate to go with your treats).
The icing on the doughnut: this Dapper location is being run by Leo and Brooke Sanchez…a couple of former Dallas ISD teachers!
Source: CultureMap Dallas