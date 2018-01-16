Photo: Felipe Trueba / Sip/ USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

MGMT’s 2018 comeback is in full effect.

The psych-rockers have revealed a Feb. 9 release date and tracklist for the band’s new album, Little Dark Age.

The band will support the new full-length with an extensive tour, which kicks off in North America on March 2 in St. Paul, Minnesota. They will wrap up the N. American dates with an appearance at the Firefly music festival in Dover, DE, over the weekend of June 14-17. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 19th.

Check out the album tracklist and full tour itinerary below.

Check out the album tracklist and full tour itinerary below.

1. She Works Out Too Much

2. Little Dark Age

3. When You Die

4. Me and Michael

5. TSLAMP

6. James

7. Days That Got Away

8. One Thing Left To Try

9. When You’re Small

10. Hand It Over

3/2 – St. Paul, MN @ Myth

3/3 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

3/5 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

3/7 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

3/8 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

3/9 – New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Music & Art Project

3/11 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

3/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

3/15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

3/16 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

3/17 – Montreal, QB @ MTELUS

3/19 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

3/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

3/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

3/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

5/7 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

5/9 – Calgary, AB @ Big Four Building

5/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

5/12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

5/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

5/18 – Hollywood, CA @ Palladium

5/19 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

5/20 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

6/14-17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

