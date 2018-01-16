By JT
Filed Under:body, gross, health, Lungs, Medical, News, ouch, rupture, Science, sneeze, throat

Maybe next time you feel a sneeze coming on, just let it happen.  Don’t try to stop it after its begun.

A 34-year-old British man tried to do just that.  He tried to stifle an upcoming sneeze, and after doing so, found it quite impossible to swallow without extreme pain, and he’d all but lost his voice.  By tightly shutting his mouth and blocking his nostrils, the man actually perforated his larynx.  By sy stifling his sneeze, he ruptured his throat and forced a big hole into his larynx!

Ouch.

Beyond the pain, the man was also at risk for deep neck infections.  He was admitted to the hospital, and spent a week hooked to a feeding tube and IV to help fight the infections.  He was released with no further complications though was advised to avoid blocking sneezes in the future.

Via ABC

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live