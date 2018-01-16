Photo: Keystone Press Agency / Zuma Wire / USA Today

By Kane-O!

March 9th will see the release of the third (and final) disc in a Jimi Hendrix trilogy, and we’ve just been given the first taste of the album—a scorching cover of the Muddy Waters blues classic, “Mannish Boy.”

The Both Sides of the Sky album joins the two previous releases in the trilogy—Valleys of Neptune (2010) and People, Hell and Angels (2014)—in presenting “the best and most significant unissued studio recordings remaining in the music legend’s archive.” The new album’s 13 songs (10 of them being heard for the first time) were recorded between January 1968 and February 1970 with (mostly) the personnel that would become the Band of Gypsys: Hendrix on guitar & vocals, Billy Cox on bass, and Buddy Miles on drums.

The album will be released on multiple formats including CD, digital, and as a numbered 180-gram audiophile vinyl 2LP.

Check out Hendrix’s take on “Manish Boy” and see the full Both Sides Of The Sky tracklisting below.

1. Mannish Boy*

2. Lover Man*

3. Hear My Train A Comin’*

4. Stepping Stone*

5. $20 Fine*+

6. Power Of Soul^

7. Jungle*

8. Things I Used to Do#

9. Georgia Blues++

10. Sweet Angel*

11. Woodstock*+

12. Send My Love To Linda*

13. Cherokee Mist*

* Previously unreleased

^ Previously unavailable extended version

+ Featuring Stephen Stills

# Featuring Johnny Winter

++ Featuring Lonnie Youngblood