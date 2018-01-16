Bad news if you’re a fan of Jason’s Deli.

The company headquartered in Beaumont, TX has confirmed a massive security breach, involving over two million credit-card numbers which have been leaked and compromised.

Unfortunately, North Texas was not immune to the breach. If you have been to a Jason’s Deli since June, you might want to check your statement to see if you’re affected.

Compromised North Texas locations include the following:

Addison: 4021 Belt Line Road.

4021 Belt Line Road. Allen: 906 W McDermott Drive.

906 W McDermott Drive. Arlington: 3803 South Cooper Street, 780 Road to Six Flags.

3803 South Cooper Street, 780 Road to Six Flags. Bedford: 2200 Airport Freeway.

2200 Airport Freeway. Cedar Hill: 905 N. Highway 67, Suite 400.

905 N. Highway 67, Suite 400. Dallas: 10220 Technology Boulevard, 1409 Main Street, 18111 Dallas Parkway, 7412 Greenville Avenue, 9100 N. Central Expressway, 5400 East Mockingbird Lane.

10220 Technology Boulevard, 1409 Main Street, 18111 Dallas Parkway, 7412 Greenville Avenue, 9100 N. Central Expressway, 5400 East Mockingbird Lane. Flower Mound: 6020 Long Prairie Road.

6020 Long Prairie Road. Fort Worth: 9517 Sage Meadow Trail, 6244 Camp Bowie Boulevard, 2217 Midtown Lane, 5100 Overton Ridge Boulevard.

9517 Sage Meadow Trail, 6244 Camp Bowie Boulevard, 2217 Midtown Lane, 5100 Overton Ridge Boulevard. Frisco: 8520 Hwy 12, 5845 El Dorado Parkway.

8520 Hwy 12, 5845 El Dorado Parkway. Grapevine: 1270 William D. Tate Avenue.

1270 William D. Tate Avenue. Irving: 7707 N. MacArthur Boulevard.

7707 N. MacArthur Boulevard. Lewisville: 742 Hebron Parkway.

742 Hebron Parkway. Mansfield: 1718 N. Highway 287.

1718 N. Highway 287. McKinney: 1681 N. Central Expressway.

1681 N. Central Expressway. Mesquite: 1725 N. Town East Boulevard.

1725 N. Town East Boulevard. North Richland Hills: 8517 Davis Boulevard.

8517 Davis Boulevard. Plano: 925 N. Central Expressway, 4801 W. Parker Road.

925 N. Central Expressway, 4801 W. Parker Road. Richardson: 101 S. Coit Road.

101 S. Coit Road. Roanoke: 1520 N. Highway 377.

1520 N. Highway 377. Rowlett: 5601 Liberty Grove Rd, #100

Via WFAA