Bad news if you’re a fan of Jason’s Deli.
The company headquartered in Beaumont, TX has confirmed a massive security breach, involving over two million credit-card numbers which have been leaked and compromised.
Unfortunately, North Texas was not immune to the breach. If you have been to a Jason’s Deli since June, you might want to check your statement to see if you’re affected.
Compromised North Texas locations include the following:
- Addison: 4021 Belt Line Road.
- Allen: 906 W McDermott Drive.
- Arlington: 3803 South Cooper Street, 780 Road to Six Flags.
- Bedford: 2200 Airport Freeway.
- Cedar Hill: 905 N. Highway 67, Suite 400.
- Dallas: 10220 Technology Boulevard, 1409 Main Street, 18111 Dallas Parkway, 7412 Greenville Avenue, 9100 N. Central Expressway, 5400 East Mockingbird Lane.
- Flower Mound: 6020 Long Prairie Road.
- Fort Worth: 9517 Sage Meadow Trail, 6244 Camp Bowie Boulevard, 2217 Midtown Lane, 5100 Overton Ridge Boulevard.
- Frisco: 8520 Hwy 12, 5845 El Dorado Parkway.
- Grapevine: 1270 William D. Tate Avenue.
- Irving: 7707 N. MacArthur Boulevard.
- Lewisville: 742 Hebron Parkway.
- Mansfield: 1718 N. Highway 287.
- McKinney: 1681 N. Central Expressway.
- Mesquite: 1725 N. Town East Boulevard.
- North Richland Hills: 8517 Davis Boulevard.
- Plano: 925 N. Central Expressway, 4801 W. Parker Road.
- Richardson: 101 S. Coit Road.
- Roanoke: 1520 N. Highway 377.
- Rowlett: 5601 Liberty Grove Rd, #100
Via WFAA
