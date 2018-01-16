By JT
Bad news if you’re a fan of Jason’s Deli.

The company headquartered in Beaumont, TX has confirmed a massive security breach, involving over two million credit-card numbers which have been leaked and compromised.

Unfortunately, North Texas was not immune to the breach.  If you have been to a Jason’s Deli since June, you might want to check your statement to see if you’re affected.

Compromised North Texas locations include the following:

  • Addison: 4021 Belt Line Road.
  • Allen: 906 W McDermott Drive.
  • Arlington: 3803 South Cooper Street, 780 Road to Six Flags.
  • Bedford: 2200 Airport Freeway.
  • Cedar Hill: 905 N. Highway 67, Suite 400.
  • Dallas: 10220 Technology Boulevard, 1409 Main Street, 18111 Dallas Parkway, 7412 Greenville Avenue, 9100 N. Central Expressway, 5400 East Mockingbird Lane.
  • Flower Mound: 6020 Long Prairie Road.
  • Fort Worth: 9517 Sage Meadow Trail, 6244 Camp Bowie Boulevard, 2217 Midtown Lane, 5100 Overton Ridge Boulevard.
  • Frisco: 8520 Hwy 12, 5845 El Dorado Parkway.
  • Grapevine: 1270 William D. Tate Avenue.
  • Irving: 7707 N. MacArthur Boulevard.
  • Lewisville: 742 Hebron Parkway.
  • Mansfield: 1718 N. Highway 287.
  • McKinney: 1681 N. Central Expressway.
  • Mesquite: 1725 N. Town East Boulevard.
  • North Richland Hills: 8517 Davis Boulevard.
  • Plano: 925 N. Central Expressway, 4801 W. Parker Road.
  • Richardson: 101 S. Coit Road.
  • Roanoke: 1520 N. Highway 377.
  • Rowlett: 5601 Liberty Grove Rd, #100

Via WFAA

