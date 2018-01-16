(Photo by F. Sadou/AdMedia)

To promote the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix series Grace and Frankie, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin sat for an appearance for the “BUILD Series” in New York City Monday.

During the appearance, Fonda was sporting a small bandage on her lower lip, which she soon revealed was due to the removal of a small cancer growth. Fonda told the gathered crowd, “I just want to explain the bandage. I just had a cancer taken from my lip. I thought it was going to heal in time before I came before you, but it’s fine. I just want to explain it. I don’t normally go around like this.”

Fortunately, doctors were able to remove the entire growth, after a process Fonda described as “digging into” her lip. After a biopsy, it was determined that Fonda would make a complete recovery and is going to be fine.

In 2010, Fonda had a small tumor removed from her breast, which she says caused her to readjust her priorities in life. She said, ““[It] was a good test, because I always said I’m not afraid of dying. And I wasn’t. I mean, I felt I’ve just joined a family of millions of women who have gone through this. And how interesting. What a journey this is going to be.”

The fourth season of Grace and Frankie premiers on Netflix January 19th.

Via People