(Photo by Sharon M. Steinman/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT/Sipa USA)
Tuesday, January 16
The year was 1987. On this day, Prince Edward had JUST resigned from Royal Marines Training, after completing just four months of the required twelve, and Days of our Lives was ion the verge of winning BIG at the 3rd annual Soap Opera Digest Awards.
Nine songs and moments from January, 16 1987!
Bon Jovi-You Give Love A Bad Name
The Human League-Human
Cyndi Lauper-Change Of Heart
Wang Chung-Everybody Have Fun Tonight
Madonna-Open Your Heart
Huey Lewis And The News-Hip To Be Square
Ben E. King-Stand By Me
Duran Duran-Notorious
The Bangles-Walk Like An Egyptian