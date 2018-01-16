Filed Under:1987, Jack FM, Jack's Nine @ 9, January 16, Music, Nine @ 9
Tuesday, January 16

The year was 1987.  On this day, Prince Edward had JUST resigned from Royal Marines Training, after completing just four months of the required twelve, and Days of our Lives  was ion the verge of winning BIG at the 3rd annual Soap Opera Digest Awards.

Nine songs and moments from January, 16 1987!

Bon Jovi-You Give Love A Bad Name

The Human League-Human

Cyndi Lauper-Change Of Heart

Wang Chung-Everybody Have Fun Tonight

Madonna-Open Your Heart

Huey Lewis And The News-Hip To Be Square

Ben E. King-Stand By Me

Duran Duran-Notorious

The Bangles-Walk Like An Egyptian

