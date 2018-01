Before you head out the door this morning and brave the icy roads and bitter cold, check to see if your school district is closed!

The Winter Weather Advisory was cancelled early this morning, so most districts, at the very least, will have delayed hours today. Some however, have cancelled altogether.

All Arlington ISD schools are open Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 and operating on a regular schedule. — Arlington ISD (@ArlingtonISD) January 16, 2018

Classes will proceed as normal on Tuesday, January 16, 2018. — GCISD (@GCISD) January 16, 2018

Due to the icy road conditions, Mansfield ISD campuses and offices will have a two-hour delayed start on Tuesday, Jan. 16. ⁰

View details about start times: https://t.co/MH2wd03qMf — Mansfield ISD (@mansfieldisd) January 16, 2018

Message for students and staff regarding inclement weather concerns: Today, Tues., Jan. 16, will be a regular school day. DeSoto ISD will start on time. The area has been cleared this morning by the National Weather Advisory we encourage all drivers to take extra precaution. pic.twitter.com/p281g06qTg — DeSoto ISD (@desotoisdengage) January 16, 2018

UPDATE: All #DallasISD schools will be open today, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. All buses are running as regularly scheduled, and all students and staff are expected at their regular time. — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) January 16, 2018

Via WFAA