As you’ve probably heard (or even experienced), the flu has not only become a huge problem…it’s actually taken lives.

As you’ll read about in their tweet below, a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb is playing it extra safe by cancelling school through next Tuesday because of, “…the number of students and staff members exhibiting flu-like symptoms…”

Bonham ISD (about 90-minutes northeast of Dallas) made the announcement around 3:30pm today. Their plan is to disinfect all spaces: including buses. Health officials said a 7-day period of time should be enough to stop the cycle and spread of the flu. Days will not have to be made up: and bad weather days will not be used.

Please be safe, Bonham!

VERY IMPORTANT Bonham ISD Announcement: pic.twitter.com/I8tTpkltJf — Bonham ISD (@BonhamISD_) January 16, 2018

