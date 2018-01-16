Filed Under:Bonham, Bonham ISD, flu
As you’ve probably heard (or even experienced), the flu has not only become a huge problem…it’s actually taken lives.

As you’ll read about in their tweet below, a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb is playing it extra safe by cancelling school through next Tuesday because of, “…the number of students and staff members exhibiting flu-like symptoms…”

Bonham ISD (about 90-minutes northeast of Dallas) made the announcement around 3:30pm today.  Their plan is to disinfect all spaces: including buses.  Health officials said a 7-day period of time should be enough to stop the cycle and spread of the flu.  Days will not have to be made up: and bad weather days will not be used.

Please be safe, Bonham!

