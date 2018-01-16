(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

London’s Metropolitan Police have ruled the death of Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan as not suspicious. The Irish singer was found Monday morning in her London hotel room. The band released their acoustic album Something Else last year that featured their most popular hits in acoustic as well as three new recordings. The Cranberries were set to tour Europe and North America but had to cancel dates due to O’Riordan’s chronic back problems.

Since the sudden death of Dolores O’Riordan, music streams and sales have skyrocketed well over 900% for the band. Three of the band’s biggest hits—”Linger,” “Zombie” and “Dreams”—have also made it to iTunes Top 10. The singer was supposed to record vocals for the hit “Zombie” covered by Los Angeles band, Bad Wolves.

Behind the loud, distorted guitars in the band’s biggest hits were stories, often times sad ones, from politically charged “Zombie” to heartbreaking “Linger,” O’Riordan said once in a press conference in 1996 ahead of tour, “I write at my best when feeling negative. When I’m happy, I prefer to go to the pub and have a Guinness or two – I guess I’m a bit of a melancholy type of person.”

Watch The Cranberries perform “Zombie” on The Late Show With David Letterman in November 1994.