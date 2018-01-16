Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Oopsey.

In a recent interview, Colonel Sanders’ (of KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken fame) nephew, Joe Ledington, may have accidentally revealed the spice blend they use to make the fast food giant’s fried chicken. Apparently, he showed the interviewer a family scrapbook that contained a recipe with (you got it) 11 herbs and spices. Since then, Ledington’s denied the occurrence. On top of that, a rep for KFC said the recipe is incorrect.

Nonetheless, here’s the recipe the colonel’s nephew showed The Chicago Tribune (we’ve included the video, too):

Mix these 11 spices with 2 cups white flour:

2/3 tablespoon salt

1/2 tablespoon thyme

1/2 tablespoon basil

1/3 tablespoon oregano

1 tablespoon celery salt

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon dried mustard

4 tablespoons paprika

2 tablespoons garlic salt

1 tablespoon ground ginger

3 tablespoons white pepper

KFC's secret recipe revealed? Tribune shown family scrapbook with 11 herbs and spices https://t.co/k0ieLSbcPI pic.twitter.com/gg3NygwFqN — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) August 19, 2016

Colonel Sanders’ nephew revealed the family’s secret recipe — here’s how to make KFC’s ‘original' fried chicken pic.twitter.com/g1JLt9xf59 — Business Insider (@businessinsider) January 16, 2018

Source: New York Times & Twitter

