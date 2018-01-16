Filed Under:Colonel Sanders, fried chicken, Kfc, New York Times, The Chicago Tribune, Twitter
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Oopsey.

In a recent interview, Colonel Sanders’ (of KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken fame) nephew, Joe Ledington, may have accidentally revealed the spice blend they use to make the fast food giant’s fried chicken.  Apparently, he showed the interviewer a family scrapbook that contained a recipe with (you got it) 11 herbs and spices.  Since then, Ledington’s denied the occurrence.  On top of that, a rep for KFC said the recipe is incorrect.

Nonetheless, here’s the recipe the colonel’s nephew showed The Chicago Tribune (we’ve included the video, too):

Mix these 11 spices with 2 cups white flour:

2/3 tablespoon salt

1/2 tablespoon thyme

1/2 tablespoon basil

1/3 tablespoon oregano

1 tablespoon celery salt

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon dried mustard

4 tablespoons paprika

2 tablespoons garlic salt

1 tablespoon ground ginger

3 tablespoons white pepper

 

Source: New York TimesTwitter

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live