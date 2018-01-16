Oopsey.
In a recent interview, Colonel Sanders’ (of KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken fame) nephew, Joe Ledington, may have accidentally revealed the spice blend they use to make the fast food giant’s fried chicken. Apparently, he showed the interviewer a family scrapbook that contained a recipe with (you got it) 11 herbs and spices. Since then, Ledington’s denied the occurrence. On top of that, a rep for KFC said the recipe is incorrect.
Nonetheless, here’s the recipe the colonel’s nephew showed The Chicago Tribune (we’ve included the video, too):
Mix these 11 spices with 2 cups white flour:
2/3 tablespoon salt
1/2 tablespoon thyme
1/2 tablespoon basil
1/3 tablespoon oregano
1 tablespoon celery salt
1 tablespoon black pepper
1 tablespoon dried mustard
4 tablespoons paprika
2 tablespoons garlic salt
1 tablespoon ground ginger
3 tablespoons white pepper
Source: New York Times & Twitter