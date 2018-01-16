Filed Under:buc-ee's, Gas Buddy, Gas Station

I think we all saw this coming.

According to a new study done by Gas Buddy the best reviewed gas station in the U.S. is Buc-ee’s. The tech company compiled all of their costumer reviews and found the Texas based gas station to be the best. There are 6 category’s the study was based on and Buc-ee’s took the top spot in everyone, coffee, cleanliness, customer service, outdoor lighting, restrooms and overall. Buc-ee’s now has 33 locations across the U.S and will be expanding to Florida in 2019.

Source Via: CBS DFW

