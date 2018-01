Photo Credit: Anthony Behar

It just goes to show you: celebrity dogs are just like ours…they let us know when we’re too much into our work!

Shania Twain’s dog Melody was getting a little annoyed at his mom: so she decided to let her country/pop superstar mother know about it.Β As you can see in the video below, the yellow lab almost knocked Shania’s laptop off her lap!

I can't get any work done around here πŸ™„ pic.twitter.com/8mRmODt6XJ — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) January 14, 2018

Just like the rest of us, Shania loves her four-legged friend: as you can see in the pictures below.

My dog Melody waiting for me to stop taking pictures and dive in! 🏊 pic.twitter.com/la8KT4kcAv — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 11, 2014

Shania Twain enjoys some snuggle time on her couch with her dog, Melody πŸ’—#ShaniaTwain pic.twitter.com/2EFcj5ERTV — Shania Canada (@ShaniaCanada) March 1, 2017

Source: Twitter

