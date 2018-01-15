4/23/2004 - File photo dated 23/4/04 of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

The Cranberries lead singer Dolores O’Riordan has died at age 46. Her publicist says, “Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.” O’Riordan was an Irish musician and singer-songwriter that is to credit for much of The Cranberries’ worldwide success before the band took a break in 2003.

The Cranberries was one of the most notable bands in the ’90s selling over 40 million records. The singer, who was heavily influenced by her father, says she took his love of yodeling and incorporated it in her work with the band and was one of very few singers doing so at the time.

The cause of Dolores O’Riordan’s death has not been released yet.