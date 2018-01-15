By JT
(Photo by John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports)

Diana Durkin is a 19-year-old Sophomore at Texas Tech University.

While waiting in an airport security line, the Houston native noticed another traveler wearing a Tech shirt.  In solidarity, and to acknowledge her fandom with a fellow Red Raider, Diana flashed a “Guns Up” sign, a popular hand motion used during school rallies and games.

Unfortunately, she was then quickly asked by a TSA agent to step out of line for questioning.

This particular TSA Agent had no school spirit, however, and asked for Diana’s ID after escorting her out of the line.  Luckily, after some clarification, she was let go without incident and was able to make her flight.  She told the Houston Chronicle, “I am so very fortunate it was not worse, though.  They let me off with a warning, and I made my plane on time.  I know that for others the situation could have been much more serious.  I feel very fortunate.  The TSA officers know I meant no harm; by the end of it I think they were kinda laughing too!”

