Texas Tech was fined $25,000 by the Big 12 for students rushing the court after the Red Raiders defeated West Virginia 72-71 on Saturday.

Of course video was recorded of everyone’s excitement. In some of the footage taken, a West Virginia player can be seen getting into physical altercations with Texas Tech fans. The Big 12 issued a statement regarding What happened, “We must ensure that a safe environment is provided for players, coaches, game officials and fans,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said “Although the post-game environment did not live up to our expectations, Mr. Harris intentionally striking a fan is contrary to the conference’s sportsmanship standards.” Despite Wesley Harris’ actions it looks like he will not be suspended prior to West Virginia’s next game.

Great win! Watch the WV player throw a punch and hit a student rushing the floor. Another reason not to rush the floor when you are 8th in the nation. #wreckem pic.twitter.com/ML6WX2ZVed — matt embry (@coachembry) January 13, 2018

Source Via: Fort Worth Star Telegram