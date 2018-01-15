Texas Tech was fined $25,000 by the Big 12 for students rushing the court after the Red Raiders defeated West Virginia 72-71 on Saturday.
Of course video was recorded of everyone’s excitement. In some of the footage taken, a West Virginia player can be seen getting into physical altercations with Texas Tech fans. The Big 12 issued a statement regarding What happened, “We must ensure that a safe environment is provided for players, coaches, game officials and fans,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said “Although the post-game environment did not live up to our expectations, Mr. Harris intentionally striking a fan is contrary to the conference’s sportsmanship standards.” Despite Wesley Harris’ actions it looks like he will not be suspended prior to West Virginia’s next game.
Source Via: Fort Worth Star Telegram