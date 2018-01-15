Photo Credit: Dreamstime

For me, it was when Mola Ram ripped that poor guy’s heart out in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. It was 1984…I was 12-years-old…and I was a living, breathing reason why the MPAA started using the “PG-13” rating with that film (and Gremlins): I wasn’t ready for what I saw on the screen!

Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) asked a simple question on Twitter earlier today: What movie traumatized you as a kid?

The answers he received were understandable (and sometimes hilarious!):

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1974 pic.twitter.com/gOsREO5xUK — Barry Cockeram (@BarryCockeram1) January 15, 2018

Opening of Terminator 2 pic.twitter.com/BZCVPIaToI — Kim Louise (@Kinseys_speaks) January 15, 2018

My dad thought this was a great movie to watch while "babysitting" four year old me pic.twitter.com/EXvZSIuFsj — Erica McGillivray (@emcgillivray) January 15, 2018

This part of spy kids scared me more than the thumb guys pic.twitter.com/vu2Qc0nrng — Jeni Baker (@jenicetomeetyou) January 15, 2018

Return to Oz! Everything about it terrified me! pic.twitter.com/AqLyIZibxu — sophie (@SophsR1) January 15, 2018

Puppet Master ….who would make a movie like that!?? I still have nitemares pic.twitter.com/65fdqrhfEm — PYЯO da GoD👁‍🗨 (@pyrodaG0D) January 15, 2018

Lady and the Tramp – this was my first movie in the theater and I wouldn’t stop screaming at the mean dogs pic.twitter.com/PAekDFJUaD — Tito Crafts 🌹 (@TitoCrafts) January 15, 2018

Little Monsters scared the bejesus out of me but I rented Child’s Play from the video shop at least 3 times a week 🤔🤨😂 pic.twitter.com/RBoBpiMv9P — Joanna (@JaeDuff) January 15, 2018

ConeHeads 👀 absolutely terrifying 😨 pic.twitter.com/1jt26apj7o — Katie Abbott (@kaywatchasay) January 15, 2018

Also this scene. Love that film. pic.twitter.com/KUF3Yp8DNO — Curtis-Stable Genius -diversity science based (@Currtis25Harr) January 15, 2018

The correct answer to this is “Labyrinth” (1986). Still freaks me out just thinking about it pic.twitter.com/Bux5g5oeD0 — Cody Arant (@CodyArant84) January 15, 2018

Dark Crystal… but I LOVE it. pic.twitter.com/UdZk8wgjkg — NERD OUT WITH ME (@NerdOutWithMe) January 15, 2018

Arachnophobia. Particularly this scene pic.twitter.com/sKUU3PQaG3 — Dr. KC Masterpiece (@KCStories) January 15, 2018

#Jaws hands down. Was scared of any ocean, pool, bathtub. My sister even told me the space under my bed could turn into water and he could come up and get me at night. pic.twitter.com/R9B0g1muuR — Molly (@OBXHoo07) January 15, 2018

Phantasm – stumbled upon it on a VHS when i was way too young and regretted it for YEARS pic.twitter.com/Em5uKCcMHC — Trouble Jones (@1killerhighlife) January 15, 2018

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978). Particularly this scene. pic.twitter.com/jWTJGGrFsc — Jodhiay (@jodhiay) January 15, 2018

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. The child catcher! pic.twitter.com/pvYkGH4pCu — elizabeth (@lizgldmrk) January 15, 2018

