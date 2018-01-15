Filed Under:Eric Alper, scary movie, Twitter
For me, it was when Mola Ram ripped that poor guy’s heart out in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.  It was 1984…I was 12-years-old…and I was a living, breathing reason why the MPAA started using the “PG-13” rating with that film (and Gremlins): I wasn’t ready for what I saw on the screen!

Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) asked a simple question on Twitter earlier today: What movie traumatized you as a kid?

The answers he received were understandable (and sometimes hilarious!):

