If your mother never received that sweet letter you wrote, there’s now a very good reason.

Mark Wayne Thompson, a now former postal worker in Louisiana has admitted to authorities that during a five month stretch between December 2016 and May 2017, rather than delivering the mail he received for his route, he would take it to his home, and burn them in the tub.

Every single piece of mail! And can you imagine how busy it was in December with all those Christmas cards and gifts?! All in all, Thompson confessed to burning at least 20 tubs of mail.

And unfortunately for Thompson, destroying mail is very much a felony. He currently faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty to one count of delay or destruction of mail by a postal employee.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 6.

Via USA Today