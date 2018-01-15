Filed Under:Jack FM, Jack's Nine @ 9, January 15, Music, National Hat Day, Nine @ 9
(Photo by Ron Elkman-USA TODAY Sports)

Monday, January 15

Today is National Hat Day!  You can trace hats back to the Middle Ages, but they really took off in 18th century Milan!

Nine songs and moments for National Hat Day!

ZZ Top-Legs

Pharrell Williams-Happy

U2-Where The Streets Have No Name

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers-Don’t Come Around Here No More

Men Without Hats-The Safety Dance

Garth Brooks-Friends In Low Places

Cheap Trick-I Want You To Want Me

4 Non Blondes-What’s Up

Guns ‘N Roses-Sweet Child O’ Mine

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live