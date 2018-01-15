(Photo by Ron Elkman-USA TODAY Sports)

Monday, January 15

Today is National Hat Day! You can trace hats back to the Middle Ages, but they really took off in 18th century Milan!

Nine songs and moments for National Hat Day!

ZZ Top-Legs

Pharrell Williams-Happy

U2-Where The Streets Have No Name

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers-Don’t Come Around Here No More

Men Without Hats-The Safety Dance

Garth Brooks-Friends In Low Places

Cheap Trick-I Want You To Want Me

4 Non Blondes-What’s Up

Guns ‘N Roses-Sweet Child O’ Mine