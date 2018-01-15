By JT
Filed Under:Football, historic, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, NFL, playoffs, Reaction, sports, Video
(Photo by Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Last night, we may have just witnessed the greatest playoff game in NFL history.

At the very least, it was one of the greatest finishes to any NFL game EVER!  The Vikings and Saints literally went down to the wire last night, in a matchup to determine who faces the Philadelphia Eagles where the winner moves on to the Super Bowl.

The Vikings came out the victor, with an insane touchdown pass from Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs literally as the time ran out.

It was only the fourth touchdown to occur with no time remaining in NFL history, and it had EVERYBODY talking!  If you weren’t watching last night, you missed out on truly a historic event!

Via ESPN

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live