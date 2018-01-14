Gary Oldman recently took home a Golden Globe award for his role as Winston Churchill in The Darkest Hour.

A video has come out from behind the scenes of The Darkest Hour, of over 400 extras singing ‘Hey Jude’ by The Beatles. While in between takes director Joe Wright led all the extras in a sing-a-long in the House of Commons set. The video was posted by actor Samuel West on Twitter. The caption read “Been waiting to post this for a year. Joe Wright, director of Darkest Hour, leads 450 MPs in a warmup sing of Hey Jude between takes. Gary Oldman as Churchill makes an entrance at the end. Darkest Hour is released in the UK today. Hope you like it” Towards the end of the video Oldman can be seen walking on set, and is greeted by cheers and applause. Check out the video below.

Been waiting to post this for a year. Joe Wright, director of Darkest Hour, leads 450 MPs in a warmup sing of Hey Jude between takes. Gary Oldman as Churchill makes an entrance at the end. Darkest Hour is released in the UK today. Hope you like it pic.twitter.com/UN6posK8zf — Samuel West (@exitthelemming) January 12, 2018

Source Via: The Independent