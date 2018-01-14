Filed Under:Cliff, Edge, plane, Turkey
(Xinhua) (srb) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

A little to close for comfort.

Talk about living on the edge. A plane in Turkey skidded off the runway and was left dangling on the edge of cliff looking into the Black Sea. There were 162 passengers and crew aboard Pegasus Airline’s Boeing 737-800. The plane was flying from the Turkish capital Ankara to Trabzon. Passenger Fatma Gordu, told state-run news agency Anadolu, “We tilted to the side, the front was down while the plane’s rear was up. There was panic; people shouting, screaming.” Everyone on board the flight was evacuated safely by emergency services, no one was hurt. It is still not yet known what caused the plane to skid off the runway. Yahoo News reports that the local governor, Yucel Yavuz, said an investigation has been launched into what caused the incident.

Source Via: Yahoo News

