I guess we’ll never be as cool as her.

We all took senior pictures with our cap and gown, on a bench or by our car. One high school student took her senior pictures with the star of Stranger Things, David Harbour. Back in October Twitter user @postydemaris asked Harbour, who plays Hopper in Stranger Things, on Twitter how many re-tweets would it take for him to do a photo shoot with her for her senior pictures. Harbour responded rather quickly with only a few demands. “25k. And I get to wear the school sweatshirt and hold a trombone.” Over 25K re-tweets later, here are their pictures as agreed, with sweatshirts, and a trombone. Were your senior pictures this cool?

.@DavidKHarbour how many retweets for you take my senior photos with me — damaris ◟̽◞̽ (@postydamaris) October 29, 2017

25k. And I get to wear the school sweatshirt and hold a trombone. https://t.co/xPNEE681J4 — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) October 29, 2017

senior photos '18 -bunny ears

-trombone

-pompoms

and

-smiles pic.twitter.com/8Nccv5adK1 — damaris ◟̽◞̽ (@postydamaris) January 13, 2018

Source Via: Mashable