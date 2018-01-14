Filed Under:david harbour, senior pictures, Stranger Things, Trombone, Twitter
(Photo by JC Olivera/Sipa USA)

I guess we’ll never be as cool as her.

We all took senior pictures with our cap and gown, on a bench or by our car. One high school student took her senior pictures with the star of Stranger Things, David Harbour. Back in October Twitter user @postydemaris asked Harbour, who plays Hopper in Stranger Things, on Twitter how many re-tweets would it take for him to do a photo shoot with her for her senior pictures. Harbour responded rather quickly with only a few demands. “25k. And I get to wear the school sweatshirt and hold a trombone.” Over 25K re-tweets later, here are their pictures as agreed, with sweatshirts, and a trombone. Were your senior pictures this cool?

Source Via: Mashable

