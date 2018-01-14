Photo via Dreamstime

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the DFW Metroplex area is the nation’s fastest job growth. From Nov 2016-Nov 2017, Dallas/Fort Worth has added roughly 100,400 jobs, which is a 2.8% increase.

The cities that follows behind Dallas/Fort Worth includes:

Boston – 2.2%

Phoenix – 2.2%

Atlanta – 2.1%

Miami – 2%

San Francisco – 1.7%

Houston -1.6%

Washington – 1.5%

United States (as a whole country) – 1.4%

Philadelphia – 1%

New York -0.9%

Los Angeles – 0.8%

Chicago – 0.6%

Thank the Lord that there is jobs for you to support your family out there!

Marco A. Salinas

Source via Dallas News