Photo via Dreamstime
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the DFW Metroplex area is the nation’s fastest job growth. From Nov 2016-Nov 2017, Dallas/Fort Worth has added roughly 100,400 jobs, which is a 2.8% increase.
The cities that follows behind Dallas/Fort Worth includes:
Boston – 2.2%
Phoenix – 2.2%
Atlanta – 2.1%
Miami – 2%
San Francisco – 1.7%
Houston -1.6%
Washington – 1.5%
United States (as a whole country) – 1.4%
Philadelphia – 1%
New York -0.9%
Los Angeles – 0.8%
Chicago – 0.6%
Thank the Lord that there is jobs for you to support your family out there!
Marco A. Salinas
Source via Dallas News