Photo via Dreamstime

A bizarre crash that leaves two people with minor injuries and getting stuck on a second floor of a building in Santa Ana, California.

The building is a dental office and the car just went airborne and plowed to the second floor of the building. Officers say that the car crossed three lanes which then hits the divider and the car went up in the air, crashing into the building.

The person driving the car was arrested because of suspicions of DUI.

Check out the video!

 

Marco A. Salinas

Source via ABC News

