Sandra Louise Garner, 55, told police she woke to the sounds of gunshots inside her Maypearl home.

She alleged a masked intruder broke into her house, shot her husband to death, and stole $18,000 from their safe. The masked man then instructed her to hide in a bathroom and count to 100, as he had no quarrel with her.

Well, turns out, Sandra made the whole thing up. First, the bullets used to kill her husband, 42-year-old Jon, were fired from a gun found in her automobile. Then, a search through her browser history revealed a recent search, “how to kill someone and not get caught.” She was quickly detained and brought in for murdering her own husband.

Sandra has yet to enter a plea for the charges, and Maypearl police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Via People