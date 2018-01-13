Filed Under:arrest, Dallas, DFW, husband, Internet, local, maypearl, murder, News, online, Police, Search, Texas, wife

Sandra Louise Garner, 55, told police she woke to the sounds of gunshots inside her Maypearl home.

She alleged a masked intruder broke into her house, shot her husband to death, and stole $18,000 from their safe.  The masked man then instructed her to hide in a bathroom and count to 100, as he had no quarrel with her.

Well, turns out, Sandra made the whole thing up.  First, the bullets used to kill her husband, 42-year-old Jon, were fired from a gun found in her automobile.  Then, a search through her browser history revealed a recent search, “how to kill someone and not get caught.”  She was quickly detained and brought in for murdering her own husband.

Sandra has yet to enter a plea for the charges, and Maypearl police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Via People

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live