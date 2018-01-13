Filed Under:age limit, San Antonio, smoking, Tobacco

San Antonio just became the first city in the state of Texas to raise the age limit on purchasing tobacco.

The San Antonio city council voted 9-2 on raising the age limit from 18 to 21 for purchasing tobacco products. The new law only affects retailers and anyone under 21 within the San Antonio city limit according to the Star Telegram. The new law will go into effect on October 1st later this year. States  California, New Jersey, Oregon, Hawaii and Maine have already increased the legal for smoking tobacco age to 21.

Source Via: Fort Worth Star Telegram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live