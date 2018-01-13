San Antonio just became the first city in the state of Texas to raise the age limit on purchasing tobacco.

The San Antonio city council voted 9-2 on raising the age limit from 18 to 21 for purchasing tobacco products. The new law only affects retailers and anyone under 21 within the San Antonio city limit according to the Star Telegram. The new law will go into effect on October 1st later this year. States California, New Jersey, Oregon, Hawaii and Maine have already increased the legal for smoking tobacco age to 21.

Source Via: Fort Worth Star Telegram