Yes, you definitely read it correctly, imagine getting a pizza delivery without the driver?

Pizza Hut has partnered with Toyota, GLOBALLY, to see if they could go into driverless pizza, with vehicles designed by Toyota.

Toyota unveiled a self driving, electric powered car called an e-Palette at the CES in Las Vegas. The company says it will test drive the cars in several regions, which includes the U.S. in the early 2020s.

Though this year, Toyota and Pizza Hut will work together to test and watch the behaviors and patterns for deliveries without drivers. The nations largest pizza chain is said to use these driverless vehicles for deliveries and even mobile kitchens.

What do you think about driverless deliveries?

Marco A. Salinas

via Dallas News