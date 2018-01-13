Filed Under:business, deliveries, Driverless, global partnership, Pizza Hut, Toyota, vehicles

Yes, you definitely read it correctly, imagine getting a pizza delivery without the driver?

Pizza Hut has partnered with Toyota, GLOBALLY, to see if they could go into driverless pizza, with vehicles designed by Toyota.

Toyota unveiled a self driving, electric powered car called an e-Palette at the CES in Las Vegas. The company says it will test drive the cars in several regions, which includes the U.S. in the early 2020s.

Though this year, Toyota and Pizza Hut will work together to test and watch the behaviors and patterns for deliveries without drivers. The nations largest pizza chain is said to use these driverless vehicles for deliveries and even mobile kitchens.

What do you think about driverless deliveries?

 

Marco A. Salinas

via Dallas News

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live