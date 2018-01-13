Filed Under:90s, arcade game, Basketball, NBA, NBA Jam, pre-internet, video game
Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, you must remember the video game NBA Jam back in the 90s. Well, turns out, the video game will be turning 25 this year and there has been talks about bringing back the franchise again.

“Remember, this was pre-Internet,” says Mark Turmell, creator of the game. “If there was somebody that was excelling at that time, that caused me to put them into the game. I guess it was probably Mike Iuzzolino of the Dallas Mavericks. If I were to go back and look at his career, I bet you that he had a stretch right at the time when I was making the rosters, where it looked like it wasn’t really a flier.”

Obviously picking the best players in the 90s was a little difficult, despite that this was during the pre-Internet days. Now we have the internet to keep tallies on the best players of the season.

The L.A. Clippers will host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday and will celebrate JAM DAY.

Check out the rest of the story here

Marco A. Salinas

Source via ESPN

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live