Filed Under:all the money in the world, Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Williams, times up, TMZ
Photo Credit: AdMedia

If you remember, people were a little ticked off that Mark Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million for his All the Money in the World reshoots…when his costar Michelle Williams only reportedly received $1000.

But it sounds like Mark is trying to make things right.

The movie star is donating $1.5 million to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name.  On top of that, his agency (WME) is throwing in $500,000, too.

So what do you think: has Mark Wahlberg redeemed himself?

Posted by Hatch

Source: TMZ

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live