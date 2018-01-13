Photo Credit: AdMedia

If you remember, people were a little ticked off that Mark Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million for his All the Money in the World reshoots…when his costar Michelle Williams only reportedly received $1000.

But it sounds like Mark is trying to make things right.

The movie star is donating $1.5 million to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name. On top of that, his agency (WME) is throwing in $500,000, too.

So what do you think: has Mark Wahlberg redeemed himself?

Posted by Hatch

Source: TMZ

